Thank you for Reading.

DAVID KEVIN POWELL, 64 of Glenwood, WV, died, Tuesday, December 22, 2020. He was born June 2, 1956. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Ball Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, WV. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, WV is caring for the family.