DAVID R. DEAL, 62, of Point Pleasant, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He was born on January 13, 1959, in Huntington, WV to the late Russell and Anna (Wallace) Deal. David was a 1977 graduate of Point Pleasant High School. He was the owner and director of Deal Funeral Home.
David worked as a nurse at Pleasant Valley Hospital for 15 years. He graduated from Mortuary School in Cincinnati and opened the Deal Funeral Home in 1996.
Being a funeral director was a lifelong dream for David. As a child, he would line up matchbox cars and pretend that it was a funeral procession. He truly enjoyed his work and interacting with families that he served. David grew up in the country on Millstone Road where he developed a love for gardening. He enjoyed growing vegetables and working in his flowers. He also enjoyed traveling with his son.
David was active in the community and was a past president of the Area Chamber of Commerce. He was a former board member of the WV Board of Funeral Service Examiners and a former member of WV Funeral Directors Association. He was a member of the Minturn 19 Masonic Lodge, the Beni Kedem Shriners and the Eastern Star. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose 731.
He helped young people further their education and gave scholarships to graduating seniors from Point Pleasant Junior Senior High, Hannan High and Wahama High Schools. Over the years he sponsored and supported various sports teams and youth organizations in the community. He also supported various projects at small country churches in the area.
In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his wife, Donna June (Sayre) Deal. He was also preceded in death by a special aunt and uncle, Abbie and Lloyd Neville. He is survived by a son, David Bradley Deal of Point Pleasant, WV; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Linda Hill of Gallipolis Ferry, WV; a niece and her husband, Leigh Ann and Nathan McCallister of Culloden, WV; and a great-nephew, Zane McCallister. He is also survived by many other family members. He will be missed by many including his fur baby Rolex.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 11th, 2022, at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, WV with Pastor Joe Nott officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m., Monday, January 10th, 2022, at Deal Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Point Pleasant, WV with Masonic Rites being conducted at the graveside. Deal Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to David Deal Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 518, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.