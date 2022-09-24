Thank you for Reading.

David R. DuVall
SYSTEM

DAVID R. DUVALL 79, of Chesapeake, WV, laid down his working tools and passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 in a place he loved.

David was born in Miami, Kanawha County, West Virginia in November, 1942 to Opal Marie Ferrell and John Francis DuVall. He graduated from Charleston High School in 1960 and United States Air Force Veteran. He graduated from West Virginia State College in Institute, West Virginia in 1970. He was a local business owner who had a coal truck business in the 1970's, The Daisy Shop, Daisy's Mill, and D&L Fashions supporting the upper Kanawha Valley community.

Tags

Recommended for you