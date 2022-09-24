DAVID R. DUVALL 79, of Chesapeake, WV, laid down his working tools and passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 in a place he loved.
David was born in Miami, Kanawha County, West Virginia in November, 1942 to Opal Marie Ferrell and John Francis DuVall. He graduated from Charleston High School in 1960 and United States Air Force Veteran. He graduated from West Virginia State College in Institute, West Virginia in 1970. He was a local business owner who had a coal truck business in the 1970's, The Daisy Shop, Daisy's Mill, and D&L Fashions supporting the upper Kanawha Valley community.
David was active in the Marmet Lion's Club through the 1980's, a Rotarian of the Marmet Rotary Club, and instrumental in the development of Rotary Park in Marmet by the Rotary Club. The park is now known as Veteran's Memorial Park at the Intersection of Rt. 94 and MacCorkle Avenue in Marmet, WV.
David was a member of St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston, WV and St. Phillips Orthodox Church in Davie, Florida. David was a member of Chelyan Masonic Lodge # 158, a lifetime member of the Scottish Rite Bodies and Beni Kedem Shrine. David was active with the Beni Kedem Motor Corp. and participated in many parades and activities representing the Shriners.
David will be remembered for his loving-kindness, his dedication to helping others succeed and his passion for his family.
David is survived by his lovely bride of 55 years, Linda L. DuVall. One brother, Daniel F. DuVall and his wife, Susan F. DuVall of Charlotte, NC; Children, Alain J. Alexander, of London, United Kingdom; his daughter, Jolinda L. Perdue and husband, Master Gunnery Sergeant USMC Retired, Charles A. Perdue of Marmet, WV; son, USAF Retired Lt. Col. Jondavid M. DuVall and his wife, USAF Retired Lt. Col. Ann-Marie Parker of Viera, Florida; Grandchildren, James R. "Tres" Caldwell, III of Chesapeake, WV; Jordan N. Tavarez and husband, Anthony Chase Tavarez of Sissonville, WV; Joseph Brandon Caldwell and wife, Krystal of Cool Ridge, West Virginia; Erin Frances DuVall, Charles Austin Perdue and Parker James DuVall of Viera, Florida. Great-Grandchildren, Aiden Jayce Tavarez and Azlyn Nicole Tavarez of Sissonville, WV; Landon Stephen Bennett and Baylee Nicole Caldwell of Cool Ridge, WV. Nephews Jarret R. DuVall, Joshua D. DuVall, wife Denise, great nieces, Annie and Lula of Charlotte, NC. Best Friend, Phillip D. "Ben" Priddy of Chesapeake, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral service at the church.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, September 26, 2022 at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 190 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301, with the Rev. Father Joseph Hazar and the Very Rev. Father Olof Scott officiating. Burial will be at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Followed by a Mercy Dinner back at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to St. George Orthodox Cathedral Foundation, The Kanawha County Humane Society, The Raleigh County Humane Society or a charity of your choice.