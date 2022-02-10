David Randall Jordan

DAVID RANDALL "RANDY" JORDAN, 36, of Dunbar, departed for his heavenly home on January 22, 2022.
He was born to the late Crystal and David Jordan on May 31, 1985.
Randy was a graduate of South Charleston High School, class of 2003. He spent most of his adult life as a caregiver for the disabled.
He was truly one of a kind, a personality and smile that would light up a room. Randy had an undying love for the divas of the world, such as Reba McEntire and Whitney Houston. He would sing at the top of his lungs and had dreams of being on American Idol one day.
Randy was an amazing soul that anyone and everyone would gravitate toward. He was a son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend that would do anything for his loved ones and friends. Randy touched so many lives and will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandmother, Blanche Taylor.
Randy is survived by his brother, Coree Taylor; sister-in-law, Chellsy Taylor; nephews, Carter Taylor, Camren Taylor and Graysen Taylor; sisters, Kathy Jo Tucker, Teresa Myers, and Vickie Jordan; aunt, Cheryl Smith; and many more nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins from near and far.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, at 847 Woodward Drive, Charleston, WV 25387.
Friends are invited to fellowship one hour prior to the service at 847 Woodward Drive, Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.