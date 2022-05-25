DAVID RAY COBURN, 75, of Dixie went home to be with the Lord on May 23, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston after a long illness. He was a brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was retired from Elkem Metals and was also a member of the Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Lou Coburn, father Fred Coburn, and mother Ann Coburn.
He is survived by sons, Phillip Ray Coburn (Rebecca) of Dixie, David James Coburn (Daisy) of Lizemores, daughter Patty Sue Evans of Charlton Heights, brother Freddie Coburn (Susie) of Goose Creek, South Carolina, sister-in-law Delilah Reese (Kenny) of Elkhart, Indiana. He also has 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery on Thursday, May 25, 2022, at 1 p.m., with Rev. Gordon Killion officiating. Entombment will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Friends may call from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the doctor's, nurses, and staff at the Teays Valley Center, St. Mary's Hospital, and Hubbard Hospice House for the wonderful care he was given and the kindness and compassion that the family was showed.