DAVID RAY FIELDS, 66, of Ripley went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2021 followed by a short illness (Not Covid Related). He was ushered in by the saints through the pearly gates shouting Glory, with his fist held high and feet stompin' (if you knew him and knew how much he loved the Lord, you knew this is exactly how his entry to heaven was going to be).
He was born December 25, 1954 to the late Ray and Violet Fields of Ripley.
David was employed by the City of Ripley and retired after 43 years of service and awarded the key to the City of Ripley by Mayor Carolyn Rader.
David's life revolved around spending time with his grandchildren, which he loved with all his heart. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and hunting and fishing when his legs would let him. David had a gift of making instruments talk, there wasn't anything he couldn't play. He spread the Gospel through singing and preaching for the Lord. He sang for many years with the Christian Four Quartet and the Builders Quartet. David pastored Shatto Tabernacle, Hickory Grove Church and most recently Salt Hill Church.
Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him, loved him and knew without a doubt that he loved them. He was a friend to many and never met a stranger. He would never miss the opportunity to play a game of Uno or Skip Jack or sing Fox on the Run while driving down the road. He enjoyed putting a smile on everyones face. I could go on for days about how special hew as but if you knew him you already knew just how special of a man he truly was. To say he will be missed is an understatement. God broke the mold when he made David Ray. I know he would want us to be sad but would tell us to "Keep Looking Up." How we will forever miss those three little words. We can find comfort knowing he his rejoicing with his loved ones that have gone on before him. What a reunion they are having! Now his beautiful voice is singing in God's Heavenly Choir.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Violet Fields; brother, Rick Fields; brother-in-laws Bill Easter, Harold Lee "Hot Dog" Easter, Rick Easter, Jimmy Easter and sister-in-law Debbie Easter and nephew, John Eric Stephens.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years Connie Sue Easter Fields; daughter Rochele Dawn Grogg (Jason) of Ripley; Grandchildren Jacinda Williams, Victoria (Trenton) Rhodes and Mackynzie Fields; great grandchildren Mason, Amaya, and Amelia Rhodes and David Williams; Brothers and sisters Sharon Easter, Shirley (Don) Westfall, Dottie (John) Stephens, Karen Wallen (Denver), Patty (Fred) Hall, Robert (Denise) Fields, Mark (Teresa) Fields and sister-in-law Nina Fields. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews as well as special lifelong friend, Karen Pitts.
A funeral service to celebrate David's life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6th at Salt Hill Church on Cedar Lakes Rd with Creel Kerns officiating. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Salt Hill Cemetery.
