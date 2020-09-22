DAVID RAY O'DELL, On the evening of September 18th, 2020 David Ray O'Dell at the age of 86 peacefully slipped into the arms of Jesus surrounded by his loving wife, children and grandson at Summersville Regional Medical Center; there by ending his private but no less valiant 6-month battle with esophageal cancer.
A lifelong resident of Richwood West Virginia, David was born November 25th, 1933 on West Walnut Street to Mildred McCray O'Dell and Harry Allen O'Dell. He was proceeded in death by both of his parents as well as a younger brother William Dale O'Dell.
As a member of the Richwood High School graduating class of 1952, David enlisted in the United States Marine Corp prior to graduation; his mother accepted his diploma on his behalf. He served our country in the 1st Marine 7th Battalion, Headquarters and Supply Company receiving the rank of Corporal and was stationed on the Korean DMZ as a radio operator, and the Air Naval Station Jacksonville Florida as a military policeman.
Upon discharge, he returned to his beloved hometown of Richwood, where he met and married Willa Jean Drennen, and worked as an underground coal miner for Pittston Coal Company. His retirement from the UMWA was due to closure of the mine.
Those remaining that will benefit from his legacy of sacrificial love include his wife of 61 years Willa Jean O'Dell, daughter Rebecca Waddell (Dr. Mark Waddell) of Summerville, son David O'Dell Junior of Gaffney SC and son Jeffrey O'Dell (Kiki O'Dell) of Hurricane WV, 6 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. David is also survived by his brother Edward O'Dell of Frankfort KY.
Public Visitation will begin at noon on Wednesday September 23, at Simons-Coleman Funeral Home in Richwood, followed immediately with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Officiated by Pastor Gary Carpenter.
As a member of First Baptist Church of Richwood, it was David's wish that donations be made to the First Baptist Church Roof Fund in lieu of flowers.
We will be doing COVID-19 regulations pertaining to this.
Simons-Coleman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.