DAVID RAY POORE entered into the Eternal Kingdom on November 28, 2021.
He was born October 15, 1938 to Arthur Ray and Frances Irene Poore in Raleigh, West Virginia. Growing up in the Raleigh Coal Camp, he attended Woodrow Wilson High School, where he met the love of his life, Martha Jane Poore (Weaver) who predeceased him in death. After graduating high school, Dave went on to have successful careers in the construction industry and as a salesman for various companies including Lucas Tire, GE, and Appalachia Tire. After retirement, Dave started a tee-shirt printing business with his oldest son Mark called "Certain-Teez." When not printing tee-shirts, Dave was traveling with and supporting his younger son, Bryan and his West Virginia State University Men's Basketball team. Known affectionately as "Pops" to the players, Dave rarely missed a practice, or a game.
Dave and Martha were married for 51 years before her death on August 18, 2011, and the family rejoices for their reunion now. Left to cherish his memory are Mark and Pam Poore (Satellite Beach, FL); Bryan and Jennifer Poore (South Charleston, WV) and Susie and Paul Konstanty (Hurricane, WV). Grandchildren Brittany, Brandon, Bryan David, Trevor, Chloe, Anna, and Great-Grandson Cooper will forever miss their beloved Paw-Paw/Grand-dad.
A celebration of Dave's life will be 1 p.m., on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the Walker Convocation Center upon the campus of West Virginia State University. The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to the New Hope Animal Rescue, PO Box 461, Scott Depot, West Virginia 25560, or online at www.newhoperescuewv.org in the name of David Ray Poore.