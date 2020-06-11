DAVID REX JONES SR., 84, of Lebanon, Tenn., formerly of Ravenswood, W.Va., died June 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born March 2, 1936, in Lundale, Logan County, W.Va., the son of the late Sherman R. and Sylvie Lambert Jones. He lived in Logan County until his senior year of high school and often told stories of growing up in coal country, his first job delivering newspapers and scouting activities at Man High School, including football, bank and school government. He attended many of the Old Man High Reunions in recent years and was an honorary member of the Old Man High Hillbilly Class of 1954. David graduated from WVU in 1959 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He loved Mountaineer Football and Basketball.
After graduating from WVU, David spent six months on active duty with the U.S. Army in Aberdeen, Md., followed by six years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
He began his career as an engineer at Weirton Steel where he was employed from 1960 until he moved to Ravenswood, W.Va., in 1967 to begin working at the (then) Kaiser Aluminum Plant. He retired as a Quality Control Engineer from (then) Century Aluminum in 1998.
Following his retirement, Dave expanded his woodworking skills to include woodturning and became a very skilled woodturner. He was a past member of Mountaineer Woodturners in Ripley, W.Va., having previously held the office of president. He was recognized in West Virginia Magazine for his woodturning skills and he sold his turnings at Tamarack, the Mountain State Arts and Crafts Fair and other venues throughout West Virginia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Jones, and a son, David R. Jones Jr.
David is survived by the love of his life, Betty F. Harmon Jones, who he married in 1957. Also surviving, daughter Dovie L. Bowen of Barboursville, W.Va.; son Denis (Lynn) Jones of Watertown, Tenn.; brother Bobby L. (Sandy) Jones of St. Augustine, Fla.; grandchildren Melissa (Daniel) Starcher of Ravenswood, W.Va., Tiffany Bowen of Bloomington, Ind., Christina Jones of Parkersburg, W.Va., Jacob (Sarah) Bowen of Sandy, Utah, Morgan Jones of Lebanon, Tenn., Sylvie Jones of Crowley, La.; great-grandchildren Adalynn, Jayla, Xander, Bryce; and a great-granddaughter due in July 2020.
The family wishes to thank The Pavilion staff for their kindness and respectful care of our husband, father, brother, grandfather during this difficult time. Their courage and careful care of our loved ones during the epidemic and the extra kindness and care provided to both David and Betty when we couldn't be there will forever be appreciated.
There will be no service at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's honor to St. Jude Children's Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Cards may be sent to his wife at The Pavilion Senior Living, c/o Betty Jones #208, 1406 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.