DAVID RUSSEL DEAN, 68, died December 22, 2020, of Coronavirus.
The son of the late Russel and Mary C. Dean of South Charleston, he was predeceased by his brother Charles and survived by his sister Marjorie, nephews and great-nieces.
An Eagle Scout, he was educated at South Charleston High School, West Virginia State College, and the West Virginia State Police Academy. He served as a City of Nitro Police Officer and retired with the rank of Sergeant. A member of the Air National Guard, he traveled to the Philippines, Japan, Korea and Germany, was called up to active duty, and served in Dover, Delaware during Operation Desert Storm.
His dream was always to build a cabin in the mountains with his own labor, and he realized this dream when he planned and built his own "Camp David" in Monroe County, and shared it with family and friends. As a Police Officer, he was always empathetic and able to make a human connection, even when people were behaving badly. From the time he learned to talk, he was given to falling into long, always friendly, conversations with strangers. He was lucky in his friends.
Planning for any service or memorial will be deferred.
