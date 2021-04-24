DAVID RUSSELL DRAKE, Sr, 59, of Elkview went home to be with the Lord Thursday April 22, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House after a short illness.
He was the son of the late Lonnie Gay Drake. He was also preceded in death by his brother Donald R. Drake; sisters, Brenda Carol Huthmacher and Linda Lou Fields.
In life, David would have given anything to anyone. His mission was to help family, friends or strangers and that's what he did. He spent his life making sure the people that surrounded him were happy and comfortable even at his own expense. He always said, "family is all that you got", and he made sure to instill that in our hearts. He will always love us all.
He was a retired master plumber for Mullens plumbing, heating and cooling in South Charleston, WV.
He is survived by: his first love, Sharon Moore Cross; sons, David (Kayleigh), Charlie (Melissa Ann) and Michael (Rachael); mother, Virginia E. Bird Abbott; brothers, Alfred Earl Drake and Don H. Drake; sisters, Joyce Ann Drake and Mary Kathryn Payne; grandchildren, Luke, Chloe, Everley and twins of David Drake Jr.
The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday April 25, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. in Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home with Rev. Robert Jett officiating. Burial will be in Payne Cemetery Clendenin.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to cancer research.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.