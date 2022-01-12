DAVID SCOTT "CROW" HALL, 60, of Elkview, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 6, 2022. David was born on March 7, 1961, in Charleston, WV, and was the son of Carolyn (Sturm) and David Hall.
David was a 1979 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, where he wrestled and played baseball, and a 1983 graduate of Glenville State College, where he also played baseball.
He was a long-time teacher and coach at Herbert Hoover High School. He coached baseball from 1986-1993 and then again from 2000-2006. He coached wrestling at Elkview Junior High and at Hoover from 1992-2008. In March 2006, he was named Charleston Daily Mail Coach of the Month and in 2014, he was inducted into the Herbert Hoover Athletic Hall of Fame.
David was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Holly and Leona Sturm; paternal grandparents Milton "Crow" and Anna "Dubby" Hall; uncles Paul Hall, Jim and Bill Sturm; cousins Ronnie Mitchell and Steven Hall; and nephew Jeff Medley.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by his wife Rebecca; daughters Lindsay Hanson, and Kati (Zach) Null; grandchildren Austin and Abby Hanson; sister and brother-in-law Candice and John Hawley; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Beverly and Terry Jarrett; nieces and nephew Jared (Katie) Hawley, Sarah (Dave Perry) Hawley, Jessica Medley, Ashley (Dan) Heumann; great-nieces and nephews Tensley, Hadley, and Emmett Heumann, Jack Hawley, and Lily and Ivey Perry; as well as several special aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Crow enjoyed the outdoors and would seek projects that allowed him to spend much of his time outside. His favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, and occasionally he "enjoyed" cutting the grass. In his spare time, he watched as many of Kati, Austin, and Abby's ball games as he could, and usually followed with a nice cold beer.
A funeral service will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 p.m., with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Entombment will take place at Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum.
Visitation will be from 11am-2pm at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made toward a college fund in his grandchildren's name at https://tinyurl.com/crowhall