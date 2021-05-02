DAVID SCOTT MOWERY, 40, of Gassaway, passed away suddenly of a massive heart attack on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Braxton County Memorial Hospital.
He was born December 18, 1980 in Weston, WV.
David was a 1999 graduate of Braxton County High School and attended Marshall University. He was a correctional officer at the Central Regional Jail, Sutton. He loved playing Poker and spent many vacations going to Las Vegas. He enjoyed spending time with his parents. David had a great sense of humor and he also was a history buff. He loved to help people and his last act of giving was as an organ donor.
David will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Bill and Denise Wilson Mowery; two cats, Momma and Franchesca; aunts, uncles and cousins. He is also survived by his best friend, Aaron Lemon and his cousin who was like a brother, Paul Squires.
In keeping with David's wishes he was cremated.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 at Gassaway Baptist Church. A memorial service to celebrate David's life will follow at 7 p.m., with Pastor Bill Morlan officiating.
Private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort and fond memories may shared at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, WV.