DAVID STEVEN COBB 53, of Kanawha City passed away May 14, 2021 at home following a short illness.
He was a graduate of Pfeiffer University, Misenhiemer, North Carolina with a Bachelor's of Science, Dual degree in Sports Medicine & Science and a graduate of Franklin University, Columbus, Ohio with a Master's Degree in Business.
Surviving are his fianc e, Melissa A. Lilly; son, James David Cobb; daughter, Julie Ann Cobb all of Charleston; brother, James Robert Cobb (Belinda Kay) of Matthews, North Carolina; and nephew, Stephan Cobb (Ivory) of Kannapolis, North Carolina.
In keeping with David's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.
