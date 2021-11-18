DAVID T. BOLIN, 69 of Pinch, West Virginia, passed away November 15, 2021, at home after suffering a massive stroke. He was born January 5, 1952, in St. Albans, WV. David was the son of the late Thurman and Kay Bolin.
David is survived by his companion of 41 years, Midge Billanti, and brothers, Ray Bolin, Harold (LaDonna) Bolin, and nieces, Shannon Bolin, Kem-Sigman, Christina Frazier, and nephew Scott Sigman.
David was a proud graduate of Virginia Tech and an even prouder member of an athletic scholarship to Virginia Tech where he excelled in the high hurdles and various relay events. In 1969 David, running for GWHS broke the State record in the high hurdles as well his old friend and competitor, Skip Mason' from Charleston High School. He had a very good track career at VT where he earned a total of six letters. After graduating from Virginia Tech David was employed as a teacher and sports coach and assistant track coach at GWHS.
In his later years David and his teammates from VT reunited and remained in touch meeting twice a year to attend a VT home football game in the fall and spring. David was a well-known certified court reporter in Charleston as well as a videographer for many, many years working side-by side with Midge where they enjoyed the most challenging career working together.
David graciously donated his body to Marshall University's School of Medicine.