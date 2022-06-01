David Van Alderman Jun 1, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DAVID VAN ALDERMAN, 77 of Winifrede died May 26, 2022 at Stonerise of Beckley.He was a retired nursing assistant and was U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.He was preceded in death by his Parents: Harry & Ottie Estep Alderman, Sisters: Janice Alderman, Patricia Mager, Camella Jean Shepherd and Brother: Richard Alderman.Surviving Are: Sisters: Betty Carney of Winifrede, Ruby Sergent of Michigan, Brothers: Gary Alderman of Marmet, Michael Alderman of Nutter Fort and many Nieces and Nephews.He will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date in Green Cemetery, Winifrede. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Arthur Fredrick Whaples Blank Larry D. Dickerson Blank Eloise Sue Cook Ruth Anne Smith John Wayne Taylor Jean Rosemary Boyd Moore William “Bill” Caufield Jack Odell Cobb Sr. Blank Gary Ray Carter Blank Terri Lynn Hanshaw Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 1. 2022 Daily Mail WV Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians Floats and flags: South Charleston Armed Forces Parade set for Saturday Free military and veterans appreciation picnic to be held in Huntington Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car