DAVID VAN ALDERMAN, 77 of Winifrede died May 26, 2022 at Stonerise of Beckley.

He was a retired nursing assistant and was U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his Parents: Harry & Ottie Estep Alderman, Sisters: Janice Alderman, Patricia Mager, Camella Jean Shepherd and Brother: Richard Alderman.

Surviving Are: Sisters: Betty Carney of Winifrede, Ruby Sergent of Michigan, Brothers: Gary Alderman of Marmet, Michael Alderman of Nutter Fort and many Nieces and Nephews.

He will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at a later date in Green Cemetery, Winifrede. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

