On Monday April 26, 2021, DAVID VAN HILL, a loving father to one daughter passed away at the age of 45.
David was born on January 25, 1976 in Montgomery, West Virginia to William Hill and Deborah Loy.
David enjoyed fishing, hunting and hiking through the woods searching for ginseng.
He is survived by his father William Hill; mother Deborah Loy; stepfather Craig Lee Loy; sister Kristin DeMello; daughter Sophia Paavilainen; two nephews Quinten DeMello and Ethan DeMello.
Family and Friends come as you are and attend a celebration of life gathering Thursday May 6 anytime from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, West Virginia. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome@gmail.com