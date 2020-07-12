David W. Eastwood

DAVID E. EASTWOOD, 70, of Dunbar, passed away on March 16, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West.
He had an event filled and interesting life even after leukemia took hold of him five years ago.
David was a hard worker, loving husband and step-father. His lifelong passion was teaching and studying martial arts for over 55 years. The one thing he wanted to do was "Leave Something Behind." David accomplished this by touching so many lives during his martial arts teachings.
The last 28 years were spent with his loving family that will miss him beyond words. He also made lifelong friends and students that respected and cared for him and he considered them part of his family. He was taken from us way too soon. He fought hard the last six months and then passed away peacefully with his wife by his side.
David served his country in the U.S. Air Force and the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Eastwood; mother, Louise Eastwood Tinsley, and step-father, Emmitt Tinsley; and son, Daniel Eastwood.
David is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Sandra Eastwood; step-daughter, Melodie Stephens; step-son, Matthew Stephens (Melissa); brothers, Jack Eastwood (Valery), Dennis Tinsley (Kitty); several grandchildren and other family members.
A special thank you to all the friends and family that helped out at all hours during those last few weeks and special consideration to Hubbard Hospice House West for their care.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Please, in lieu of flowers, contribute to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.