David Wallace McChesney Jr.
DAVID WALLACE McCHESNEY JR. of Erie, CO passed away on Monday May 8, 2023. Born to David McChesney, Sr. and Evelyn Adams McChesney in Morgantown WV, David remained a Mountaineer through and through, even after he and JoAnn, his wife of 53 years, moved to Colorado following retirement.

David was a graduate of George Washington High School, Charleston, WV. He went on to receive both a Bachelors and Masters degree from West Virginia University.

