DAVID WALLACE McCHESNEY JR. of Erie, CO passed away on Monday May 8, 2023. Born to David McChesney, Sr. and Evelyn Adams McChesney in Morgantown WV, David remained a Mountaineer through and through, even after he and JoAnn, his wife of 53 years, moved to Colorado following retirement.
David was a graduate of George Washington High School, Charleston, WV. He went on to receive both a Bachelors and Masters degree from West Virginia University.
David had a large personality that would fill any room that he entered with his hospitality, warmth, laughter and love. Like his father, David knew no strangers and would strike up a conversation with just about anyone anywhere. This served him well both in his personal and professional life, serving 44 years as the Director of Special Education for Braxton County Schools, through his work with Rotary both in WV and CO, and his work with the West Virginia Russia Foundation. David touched many lives through these activities and was an active member of his church, Davis Memorial Presbyterian Church in Gassaway, WV, then St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Boulder, CO. David loved community and on a nice day could be found holding court on his front porch, visiting with neighbors and watching the hot air balloons. A life long learner, David loved researching genealogy and traveling. He and JoAnn enjoyed seeing the world and visiting their grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents and brother John McChesney (Cindy Doty McChesney).
David is survived by his wife JoAnn Kach McChesney of Erie CO; daughter Jessica (Max Wyman) of Westmont IL, son Adam (Katie) of Lafayette CO; and grandchildren Ben, Evie, Owen, Lilly and Isaac. There is an echoing sadness left in David's passing.
A Celebration of Life Service and reception at St Andrew Presbyterian Church in Boulder, CO on Saturday, August 19 at 10 a.m. A memorial page can be found at Greenwood Myers Mortuary, Boulder CO.