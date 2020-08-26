DAVID WASHINGTON BEVERAGE, 87 of Buckeye passed away Sunday August 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m., on Wednesday August 26, at the Beverage Cemetery in Buckeye. Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 at the Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Due to covid-19 social distancing will be in effect along with a mask.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.