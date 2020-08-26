Essential reporting in volatile times.

DAVID WASHINGTON BEVERAGE, 87 of Buckeye passed away Sunday August 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m., on Wednesday August 26, at the Beverage Cemetery in Buckeye. Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 at the Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye. Due to covid-19 social distancing will be in effect along with a mask.