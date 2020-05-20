DAVID WAYNE LAMBERT, 55, of St. Albans, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center.
He was born July 23, 1964, in South Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dallas Clinton Lambert.
He was a 1982 Graduate of St. Albans High School. David loved Hunting, fishing, and his family more than anything. He loved to talk with people and never met a stranger. He was a dedicated employee working as branch manager at Alside Supply Center in Dunbar and previously at Lowes Corp. as an account Executive. He is a member of Kings River Worship Center.
Surviving are his loving wife of 22 years, Joann Lambert of St. Albans; children, Stacha Taylor of St. Albans, Joshua Lambert of St. Albans and Chandler Wayne Lambert of St. Albans; mother, Loretta Lambert of St. Albans; sister, Lora Stanley (Eric) of Pensacola, FL; five grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
Unfortunately, due to the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no public funeral service. We appreciate your understanding during this time.
Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
You may visit David's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Lambert family.