DAVID WAYNE TURNER, 71, of Spencer, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston, after an extended illness.
He was born May 30, 1951 in Charleston, the son of the late Davie Belden and Daphne Taylor Turner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Laign Turner.
David was a retired U.S. Postal Service letter carrier. He had attended West Virginia University and was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, Clendenin.
He was proud to be a lifelong West Virginian and never desired to reside anywhere else. His pastimes included reading, history, antique radios, antique cars. He was an advocate for all animals and caring for them brought him tremendous joy.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Cameron Slaughter of Huntersville, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law, Jonathan and Teena Turner of Inwood; nephew, Adam and his wife, Kate Turner of Leesburg, Va.
A private graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 7 at the Turner Cemetery near Harrison, Clay County, with the Rev. George A. Chandler officiating.
The family will receive friends at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning before departing to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Roane County Humane Society, 2550 Parkersburg Road, Spencer, WV 25276.