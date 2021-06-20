Thank you for Reading.

DAVID "WAYNE" UNRUE, 52, of Charleston passed away Friday, May 28th, 2021. He was born December 20, 1968 to June Pauley and was the eldest of three brothers. He was a 1987 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and a graduate of WV State College.

Wayne served his country in the United State Marine Corps. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing guitar and was a Big Dallas Cowboys fan. He was also an avid animal lover.

Wayne is preceded in death by his brothers Jay and Robb Unrue; grandfather James Bass and grandmother Thelma Pauley.

He is survived by his children Tyler, Quinn, and Kelsy Unrue; mother June Pauley; father Tom Unrue; sister Dawn Barberio; grandmother Delores Bass and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Wayne loved his family and friends deeply and was always up for a good time

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hafer Funeral Home to help offset the funeral expenses.

A visitation honoring Wayne's life will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 22nd at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

