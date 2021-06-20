DAVID "WAYNE" UNRUE, 52, of Charleston passed away Friday, May 28th, 2021. He was born December 20, 1968 to June Pauley and was the eldest of three brothers. He was a 1987 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and a graduate of WV State College.
Wayne served his country in the United State Marine Corps. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing guitar and was a Big Dallas Cowboys fan. He was also an avid animal lover.
Wayne is preceded in death by his brothers Jay and Robb Unrue; grandfather James Bass and grandmother Thelma Pauley.
He is survived by his children Tyler, Quinn, and Kelsy Unrue; mother June Pauley; father Tom Unrue; sister Dawn Barberio; grandmother Delores Bass and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Wayne loved his family and friends deeply and was always up for a good time
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hafer Funeral Home to help offset the funeral expenses.
A visitation honoring Wayne's life will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 22nd at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.