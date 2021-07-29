DAVID WESLEY BRADLEY, 77, of Nitro passed away July 27, 2021. There will be a visitation on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 6 to 8 pm at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St. Nitro, WV 25143. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery, Keenan, WV
