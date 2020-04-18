DAVID WESLEY McCOY, 42, of Henderson, passed away April 15, 2020. There will be no visitation and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The family requests that donations be made to Deal Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses.
Funerals for Saturday, April 18, 2020
Jeffries, Shirley - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Skeens, Golden - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.
Skeens, Norma - Noon, Harrison Cochran Cemetery, Grassy Creek, Webster Springs.