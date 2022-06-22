DAVID WILLIAM "BILL" BUNTING, 91 of Charleston passed away June 19, 2022 at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Willard and Emily Vance Bunting, his wife of 42 years Thelma Bunting, she was the love of his life; his first wife, Mary Jarrett Bunting; granddaughter, Jamie Gardner; step-daughter, Carol Vickers; granddaughter, Tonya Johnson; grandson, Shawn Vickers and brother Reginald.
Bill was a Decorated Veteran, loved God, Wife, Family and Music. Giving and selfless soul, loving and devoted husband and father, was affectionately called PaPa Bill by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a decorated WWII Veteran having served in Germany. He was a hard working truck driver, having retired from Cooke Motor Lines and belonged to the Teamsters Union.
Bill had a life and passion for playing old time music. He played for Nursing Homes and surrounding areas weekly and was a member of Appalachian Fiddlers.
He is survived by his sister, Pauline Zanker; brother, Jerry Booth; daughter, RaeAnn Walker; step-children, Butch Cain (Sunshine), James Cain (Beverly), Dolly Campbell (Bobby), Tom Cain (Sonia), Randall Cain (Brenda) and step-son, David Jarrett (Karen), 22 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren, and many other family members and friends.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Randall Cain officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Dunbar. The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bunting Family.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests Memorial Donations to: Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, WV 25387