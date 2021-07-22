DAVID WILLIAM McCLUNG peacefully entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of 70 years to the late Wanda S. McClung. Son of the late Alva McClung and Ida Hedrick McClung. Loving father of David W. McClung II (Pamela), Cathy M. Bernhard (Bob) and Daniel M. McClung (Mary). Beloved grandfather of Beau Bernhard (Sonni), John W. Bernhard (Kelly), Kristen A. Otting (Rob) and Daniel McClung, Jr. (Sally). David is also survived by seven great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
David was born in West Virginia and he resided in Luling, LA. He was an avid bowler, tennis and golf player. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and uncle. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Catherines Hospice and New Life Community Church Family for their special care, prayers and support.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service for Mr. David W. McClung on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at New Life Communtiy Church, 134 Lakewood Dr. Luling, LA at 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow. To view and sign the guest book, please log on to www.mothesfunerals.com