DAVID WILLIAM MEADOWS, 88, a life-long resident of Clendenin, West Virginia, passed away on February 17, 2021, after a short illness. Mr. Meadows is survived by his son Mike Meadows and daughter Teresa Callen (Jeff), both of Clendenin, and daughter Jennifer Clark (Tom) of Charleston, grandchildren Jeremy Callen (Michelle), Jason Callen (Elizabeth), Leah Taylor (B.J.), Sheri Meadows, Matt Meadows, Cora Clark and Catie Clark and great-grandchildren Kennedy, Kendra, Mahalie, Zac (Katelyn), Brooke, Dalton, Tyler, Ethan and Lillian.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ulderich Meadows, mother of Mike and Teresa, and his second wife, Patricia Spurlock Meadows, mother of Jennifer, as well as his mother and father, Mary Naylor Meadows and Huey V. Meadows, brother Huey and sister Dorothy Harris.
David was a proud son of Clendenin, long-time member of the Welford, Bufflick-Welford and Clendenin United Methodist Churches, and always willing to tell stories about the renowned basketball teams of Clendenin High School and the fact that Union Carbide Corporation was founded there.
He started his work life in the 7th grade, delivering newspapers, a job he kept until his senior year in high school. David estimated that he walked more than 2,000 miles delivering newspapers over the years to more than 200 customers. After helping Clendenin's grocery store and two movie theaters find success both during and after graduating high school, David moved on to work for Union Carbide until his retirement, staying for nearly 40 years and training many young engineers in how things really worked.
In retirement, he become more involved in the church, including a long tenure in the choir, and organizing the all-class reunions of Clendenin High School. For several years, David was known to travel to community and civic events in Clendenin, bringing along a video camera to record the festivities and make copies available to anyone that asked. His ability to fix anything, usually in an unconventional way, was well-known around town and freely extended to anyone who needed help.
David was most proud of the house that he built with his own two hands in Clendenin. He could tell you every vendor that provided him supplies, how much he paid for every item in the construction and every friend that stopped by to help. Fifty years later, everything in the house works just fine. The quality of construction of the house is a testament to the quality of the man that built it. Stories and condolences can be shared online at www.maticsfuneralhome.com. Due to Covid-19, a private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. In memory of David and his love for and dedication to his community, please consider making a contribution to 25045 - A New Clendenin Inc., Elk River Trail Foundation or another group of good-hearted, well-intentioned people working to make your community a better place.