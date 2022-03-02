DAVID ZIMMERMAN The family of David Frank Zimmerman (Age 65) of Charleston, WV is heartbroken to announce his passing. He was known to most as Dave, but those who loved him most called him Pappy. Dave went home to be with the lord, February 26th, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Dave is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 34 years, Kathy; daughters, Kimberly (Brett)
Dumont and Tiffany (Russ) King; grandchildren, Chase, and Hailey Norris (Tiffany).
Dave will be missed by his 8 siblings; Paul Zimmerman, Mark Zimmerman, Guy (Shannon) Zimmerman, Dan (Carol) Zimmerman, Mike (Lynn) Zimmerman, Beth (Larry) Ehrenberg, Charlotte Tieke, and Neil (Shannon) Zimmerman. He had 2 sisters-in-laws; Paula (Maurice) Monty, and Debbie (Paul) Settle.
Dave's passion was his family, and had an extended "adoptive" family, including the Palmer Family; VP (Allison), Evan (Karen), Logan, Clay, Emma, and Mason, as well as Madeline Miller and Cole Vincent.
Dave was born in Cincinnati, OH to the late Robert H, and Virginia M Zimmerman. He graduated from Rodger Bacon High School, and then went to work for Graybar Electric. He had a successful 48-year career at Graybar where he climbed the ranks from warehouse assistant to branch manager. He was scheduled to retire in March, and had planned to spend time on his new pontoon boat.
Dave left everyone he touched a little better than he found them. There was nothing he loved more than watching his grandson and best friend, Chase play baseball, and spoiling his granddaughter, Hailey.
Dave was a kind, generous, devoted Christian, who loved attending Bible Center Church, and traveling to the Gaither Reunions; where he always sang loudly and off key.
A service to Honor the Life of David Zimmerman will be held at noon, Friday, March 4, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston with Rev. Matt Friend and Pastor VP Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. CDC Covid guidelines will be followed.
In Lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org .
Online memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements have been handled by Snodgrass Funeral Home.