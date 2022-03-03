DAVIS PATRICK ANTIS, 10, of Saint Albans, died peacefully in his mother's arms Tuesday, February 22 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after an extended illness caused by Covid-19. He was born June 16, 2011 to David and Krista Antis (nee Tincher) in Ashland, KY.
Also known to his family as Mr. Bean, Real Slim Bean, & Real Camping Bean, Davis is survived by his mother, Krista Antis, of Saint Albans, and her partner, Alexander Grant, of Charleston, maternal grandparents, David and Deborah Tincher, of Winfield, paternal grandmother, Connie Antis, of Winchester, KY, and a host of other friends and family, not to mention at least 3 known girlfriends. Davis was preceded in death by his father, David Antis, of Beijing, China, paternal grandfather, Mark Antis, of South Portsmouth, KY, cat & protector, Miss Kitty, and favorite painter, Bob Ross, of Orlando, FL.
Davis was named for his dad's favorite baseball player, former Red, Eric Davis. The two Davises even met each other in February 2020. As a result of his baseball name, Davis was destined to become a player himself with the Challenger team in Nitro, where he was known as Mr. President. He loved being wheeled as fast as his mom could run around the bases and cutting up in the field with his friends.
When camping with his family, Davis enjoyed watching the campfire with an expression that was mostly delight and slightly deranged, going on long walks around the campground so he could pet every animal he encountered, and waking everyone around him at dawn with squeals of delight, causing Alex to call him a blonde-haired rooster.
Stranger danger was not a term Davis ever learned since he was rarely further than arm's length from a semi-responsible adult who loved him. As a result, he was friends with everyone he met, and to be a recipient of one of Davis's smiles was a treat. It was 1000 watts and lit up the world.
As an artist, Davis was Bob Ross's biggest fan, although Davis preferred markers to Bob's oil paints. Watching The Joy of Painting on his iPad was the only thing Davis found more entertaining than throwing his toys on the floor and laughing as his family picked them up.
Davis was a never ending source of joy and adventure for all those who knew him, but especially his family. They plan to embrace that sense of joy in his memory even as they mourn his devastating loss. They promised to visit the Bob Ross Museum in Muncie, IN and go to the ocean, both of which Davis looked forward to doing someday. His mother also promised to go on another roller coaster even though she'll hate every second.
A celebration of Davis's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Casdorph & Curry funeral home. Gathering of friends and family will be from 12 until the time of service. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Davis's memory to the Challenger Baseball team of Nitro. 1713 Kanawha Two Mile Rd., Charleston, WV 25312.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com.