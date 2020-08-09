DAVY LEE MILLER, 73, of Shock, WV went to be with the Lord on Wednesday., August 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, August 10, at 2 p.m. at Miller Cemetery, Shock, WV, conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV.
