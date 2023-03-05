Thank you for Reading.

Dawn Cantley Rose
DAWN CANTLEY ROSE, 86, of Dayton, Ohio (formerly of St. Petersburg, FL & St. Albans, WV) passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by family on February 22, 2023.

She is survived by her daughters: Sherri G. Rose of Pinellas Park, FL, Trina Rose O'Brien of Dayton, OH, & her Life Partner of 36 years, Donald Hyde of Dayton, OH (formerly of St. Petersburg, FL). Also survived by 2 sisters, Avonelle Neff & Regina Chrest (Hector) of NC & a brother, Michael Cantley (Pam) of GA, and sister-in-law Jackie Cantley of NC. She is preceded in death by brother, Walter Cantley.

