DAWN CANTLEY ROSE, 86, of Dayton, Ohio (formerly of St. Petersburg, FL & St. Albans, WV) passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by family on February 22, 2023.
She is survived by her daughters: Sherri G. Rose of Pinellas Park, FL, Trina Rose O'Brien of Dayton, OH, & her Life Partner of 36 years, Donald Hyde of Dayton, OH (formerly of St. Petersburg, FL). Also survived by 2 sisters, Avonelle Neff & Regina Chrest (Hector) of NC & a brother, Michael Cantley (Pam) of GA, and sister-in-law Jackie Cantley of NC. She is preceded in death by brother, Walter Cantley.
In addition, she is survived by 5 grandchildren: Michael O'Brien (Taylor) of Columbus, OH, Dawn Marie Furlough (Chris) of St. Charles, MO, Brianna Hockman (Matt) of Chesapeake, VA, Tessa Thrasher (Ben) of Dayton, OH, and Seth O'Brien of Columbus, OH. Also her 10 great grandchildren: Ethan, Annie, Cantley, Meriel, Isaac, Jonah, Summer, Samuel, Asher & Avery.
Dawn was born a coal miner's daughter to Grant & Io Cantley in Brounland, WV in 1936. A 1954 graduate of Washington District High School, she represented them as "Miss Fire Prevention". Dawn was a classically trained pianist. As a Graduate of the Realtors Institute in Charlottesville, VA, she was co-owner of Rose Realty (WV) in the 1970's. Dawn moved to Florida in 1978 & was employed by US Home Corporation/Lennar Homes for 25+years, where she retired.
Final arrangements made by Neptune Society & Curry Funeral Home. Memorial service & burial will be at Graceland Memorial Park Chapel, 100 Graceland Circle, South Charleston, WV 25309 on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 1 p.m.