DAWN ELLEN GANDEE, 55, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Social distancing will be observed and face masks will be required. A private family service and burial will be Monday, July 27, 2020, with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating.
