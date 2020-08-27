DAYNA BETH PITZER, 34, of Cross Lanes, passed away at home on Monday, August 24, 2020. A celebration of Dayna's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 29, at Rock Branch Independent Church, 133 Cross Lanes Dr., Nitro and the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the church. Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Dayna's family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.