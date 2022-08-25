DAYTON DENNIS "HAM" PAYNE, age 85, of Pinch, WV died Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 5:43 a.m. Ham was a 1957 graduate of Clendenin High School, and retired from the Kroger Company after 40 years of service. The majority of his years he worked as the Head Meat Cutter. We were all very aware of his ability to be able to cut up a chicken in six seconds. Being from a large family, Ham and his siblings were given the responsibility of taking care of all the farm animals. He and his brother, Bill Mac, were required to milk the cows every morning before they went to school. He was taught to be a hard worker. Ham was also a very talented mechanic, and was always helping neighbors, friends, and family. He had the ability to work on the children's motorized toys, the neighbor's lawn mowers, wood splitters, and any make or model of car, truck, or bus. Quite often, Ham would be found in the Mt Pleasant Baptist Church bus garage under the hood or sitting on top of the engine working on a church bus.
The most important decision the Payne Family members made in their lives, came in early 1972 when each family member prayed and asked Jesus to come into their heart and save them, and forgive them of their sins. Year 2022 marks 50 years of serving the Lord. We know that Ham's in Heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and other saved friends and family that gave their hearts to Jesus. No pain, no suffering, and Dad we look forward to seeing you again one day. During his tenure at Mt. Pleasant, Ham served as a Bus Driver, a Bus Mechanic, Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, Trustee, Assistant Sunday School Superintendent, and Sunday School Superintendent.
Ham is survived by his wife, Marilyn Sue Rucker Payne. Two children, Elizabeth Gale Burdette (Gilbert), and Dr. Dayton Dennis Payne, Jr. (Pam). Grandchildren, Carrie Elizabeth Burdette Hibner (Charlie), Chad William Burdette, Dayton Dennis Payne III (Katerina), Corey Grant Payne, and Kyle Harrison Payne (Marlyn). Three Great Grandchildren, Carter Reed Hibner, Mason Hunter Hibner, and Levi Matthew Hibner. Surviving siblings: Evelyn Carson, Joyce Arbogast (Larry), Gary Payne (Marta), Jerry Payne, and Debbie Sherwood.
Ham was preceded in death by his parents, Carmel Robert and Gatha Mildred Lowe Payne. Two brothers: Bill Mac and Chuck, and Three sisters: Hilah Sauls, Nancy Ingram, and Mary Cummings.
Funeral Services will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church on Friday, August 26, 2022. The family will be receiving friends from 12-2 p.m., with the funeral beginning at 2. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.