DAYTON EUGENE LOVEJOY, 82, of Red House, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, following a short illness.
He was a retired steel worker and loved spending time with his family.
Born April 4, 1937, he was the son of the late Rufus Earl Lovejoy and Irene McKee Lovejoy.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Clytie "Judy" Lovejoy; sons, Norman "Jake" Lovejoy of Red House and David (Cathy) Lovejoy of Red House; grandchildren, Ashleigh (Matthew) Crawford of Red House, Aaron (Lorena) Lovejoy of Red House, Amy (T.C.) Sowards of Hurricane and Katarina Lovejoy of Galax, Va.; great - grandchildren, Mason Crawford, Jaxon Crawford and Berkleigh Sowards.
Private family graveside service will take place at Center Point Cemetery, Liberty, with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the Lovejoy family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.