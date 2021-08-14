DAYTON WAYNE REED SR. 66 of Sissonville West Virginia passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer on August 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Virginia Reed, son Dayton "D. W." Reed, brothers, Dallas and Dale Reed.
Dayton is survived by his Loving wife of 36 years Anne Forbes Reed, siblings Joyce Ledford, Don and Delmar Reed, step-children Clarke and Austin Shepherd, grandson Dayton W Reed III, and step-grandson Alexander Shepherd.
Dayton was a happy, loving and generous person. His last gift to the world was his donation of his body to the Human Gift Registry. As per Dayton's wishes they will be no services.