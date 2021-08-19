DEACON ALFRED (AL) G. MARTIN SR. was born to James Harrison Martin and Margaret Ernestine Warren in McComas, West Virginia on May 19, 1949. Alfred went hom to be with the Lord on August 11, 2021, after a short illness.
He was raised in Mongomery, WV and graduated from Mongomery High School and attended WV Tech. He worked in the coal mines for 30 years.
Alfred was a member of Emmanuel Tabernacle Baptist Church under Higher Ground of North Page, WV., where he served as Head Deacon and Overseer. He was Past Master and served as Secretary of Bright Hope Lodge #19. Alfred was a devoted Mason and believed in brotherhood. Alfred was an exceptional husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle who dearly loved his family and we loved him back!
He was preceded in death by his mom Margaret and his father James; and brother James (JD) and one sister Debbie.
He leaves to cherish his memories; his wife, Karen (Ann) Martin of Page, WV; children, Anthony Martin (Janet) of Indian Trail, NC., Latoya Ray (Russell) of North Page, WV., Genesis Martin of NorthPage, WV.; grandchildren, Hayle, Aaliyah, Shemar, AJ, Mia and Taylor; sister-in-laws, Joan Martin of DC, Charlotte Kelly (Junie) of Newport News, VA., Freda Thomas (Steve) of Charleston, WV., Yvette (Tumcy) Barrett (Don) of Mt. Hope, WV., sisters, Katherine Coles of North Page, WV., Sasha Hamm (Dougie) of Mongomery, WV; nephews Matthew Martin of DC., Charles (Chuckie) Cunningham and niece Tasha Cunningham of North Carolina and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Jeff Priddy and Don Barrett.
Services will be held to celebrate his life at Brookside Ministries 18419 Deepwater Mountain Rd., Mt.Carbon, on August 21, 2021. Viewing and family visitation will be from 11 to 12 p.m., Masonic rites from 12 to 12:30 p.m., Celebration begins immediately following service. Masks will be required. He will be put to rest at Meadow Heaven Memorial Gardens, Ingram Branch, WV.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.