Deacon Thomas B. Hill Sr.

DEACON THOMAS BENJAMIN HILL, SR., 77, was born on March 29, 1944, to Deacon & Deaconess John & Ada Hill in Charleston, West Virginia, who proceeded him in passing. A lifelong resident of Chesapeake, WV, Deacon Hill lived an active and abundant life and transitioned to his eternal home in the early morning hours of February 2, 2022.
Deacon Hill graduated from East Bank High School in 1962. He was a talented, multi-sport athlete whose hard work earned him a scholarship opportunity to attend Bluefield State College and West Virginia State College to play football for both schools. He embedded his love for sports and education in his children and grandchildren, teaching the lessons of hard work and dedication, which helped them excel in sports and life. He was an avid fisherman and worked on everything from cars to household maintenance.
Deacon Hill and Deaconess Hill built their home from the ground up, and together they raised their eight children in Chesapeake, WV, where he served his community in various capacities. First serving as a police officer for the city, he was later elected to be the town recorder and a seat on the city council, where he served for many years. He worked with Mr. Porter Cotton to help transport community members to the polls to exercise their right to vote and get everyone informed about what was going on in the town. He continued his service to his community, providing transportation to other residents in need, helping with playground facilities for his neighborhood, and serving as a mentor and community advisor. He would eventually be named Chesapeake's Citizen of the Year in 2006.
Deacon Hill was a jack of all trades, working as a handyman and janitor from an early age, starting his own janitorial service business with clients like the Marmet Drug Store and other companies in the valley. He worked full-time for American Electric Power and part-time as a Maintenance Supervisor for Imperial Towers until he rose through the ranks at AEP. Many days he'd leave one job to go to the next. He retired as an Assistant Shift Operations Engineer and former Employee of the Year Award recipient with 35 years of service to his company at the John E. Amos Power Plant.
Deacon Hill was a dedicated member of the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Chesapeake, West Virginia, serving as Chairman of the Deacon Board (following in his father's footsteps, Deacon John Hill). Being a man that walked in his Christian faith, he assisted in various aspects of the church's growth and services in the community. One such project was working alongside former Pastor Dr. Kendrick Curry and the late Dr. Lisa E. Curry to establish the Dr. Lisa E. Curry Center for Minorities and community wellness. Deacon Hill also served as a member of the Prince Hall Masons, Union Temple #26. He forever held on to God's unchanging hand (his favorite song) to assist his community and leave a legacy of hard work, fairness, love for family, and service to his community for all that had the pleasure of knowing him.
Left to mourn Deacon Hill's passing are his high school sweetheart and devoted wife of 59 years, Mattie; their children, Monica Teal (Rodney), Ruth Washington (Elliott, Sr.), Melissa Hill, Lenora Mae Matthews (Austin), Tomasena Hill, Thomas Hill Jr., Jimmy Hill & Lynn Hill; sisters Ruth Byers & Darnell Mosley, 20 grandchildren, ten great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to a host of family and friends including, three life-long friends: Jerry Ferguson, Ralph Hill, and Carl Miller.
Services for Deacon Hill will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 12404 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Chesapeake, WV. Practicing COVID Precautions, face masks are required and seating will be limited. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with service beginning at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Scholarship Fund in Honor of Porter Cotton & Jack Alston c/o Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church.