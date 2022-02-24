This is the story of DEACONESS LEONA V MOSS - August 2, 1930 - February 20, 2022
She would like to let you know that her work here is done. She received a call that it was time to head home. This home going will keep her busy throughout eternity.
Mrs. Moss was born in Jenkins, Ky, the daughter of Willie and Julia Powell White, who preceded her in death. She was born on August 2, 1930 and the world became a brighter place that day. She was an only child and affectionally called "Priss" by family and friends. (You can guess why!)
In 1947 she graduated from Central High School in Appalachia, VA.
She met the love of her life Eugene Moss Sr and they were married for 73 years. They were married on April 1, and it rained that day - which she said represented good luck if it rains on your wedding day. (HUMM, married 73 years - I think she was right about the rain)
Mr. and Mrs. Moss raised 4 boys - 5 years apart - until Kevin who is only 3 years younger than Jeff (who might have been a handful) as she wondered how she could take care of 2 babies (again, Jeff may have been a handful - just sayin)
Left to cherish her memory are her loving family: Eugene Moss Sr of St. Albans, married for 73 years but they have known each other for 83 years.
Sons: Eugene Moss, Jr (Lauretha ) of GA; William Moss, Sr (Faith); Jeffrey Moss (Sandra) and Kevin Moss (Tammy) all of St. Albans.
Grandchildren: Armon Q Moss, Quinton L.T.. Moss, Gennea A Moss-Moore, William Moss, Jr, Christopher T Moss, Jazmine Moss, Courtney Goode and Haley Cherba. She spoiled those grandkids in many ways. She babysit them and always gave them sweet treats!
Great-Grandchildren - She would say that you are blessed to have Grandkids but double blessed to have Great Grandkids. The spoiling only got worse. She had a candy jar filled to the top and allowed the great grands to fill their mouths and pockets with as much as they could stuff in. She also had the privilege of babysitting some of her great grandchildren. Joshua K.L. Moss, Sophia A. Moore, Prince K. Moss, Juliya Warwell, Kaiya Moss, Tripp Cherba, Cole Parker Cherba, Cade Cherba, Chase Goode, and Lauren Goode.
She also helped raise Matthew, Ritchie, Bee and Kitty Lindsay and she loved them with her whole heart.
Renowned for cooking and baking skills, the family enjoyed many, many Sunday dinners that she prepared as well as holidays and birthday celebrations. Family members who were traveling would find themselves with a bag of homemade cookies and maybe some homemade cinnamon rolls to take on the road.
She was always well dressed whether for church or a family BBQ. She loved beautiful clothes and jewelry and she could really wear a hat!
She loved her church family - Pilgrim Home Missionary Baptist Church - 7015 Kanawha Street, St. Albans, WV (we had to include the church address as an invitation for you to visit - she would insist we invite you to church on her behalf)
A long-standing member of the church she was involved in the services. She was a Deaconess and the Mother of our church. she has sung in the choir, serviced on the usher board, worked in the kitchen, attended Sunday School, and read the church announcements until her health would not permit it. This is just a few examples of her faithfulness. She believed in service. Most recently she was a member of the Women's Ministry and took great pride in all they have accomplished.
Mrs. Moss sat on the left side of the sanctuary - members and visitors alike would head straight to her to get a welcome hug and a smile and of course a piece of candy .you could feel her love before you ever reached her.
She wasn't afraid to ask you where you had been if you missed church. She would say "I missed you at church" but what she really meant was "I love you and God has blessed you and you should be in church and I will see you next week". We replied, Yes, ma'am .
It's only appropriate that she would go to heaven on Sunday morning to enjoy her first day in paradise on her favorite day of the week. Coincidence? I think not.
There isn't enough paper or time to list all her accomplishments and talents. But her greatest gift to us was Love.
She considered all of you here today as family. Her refrigerator was completely full of photo's, poems, and love letters from all of you. Again, we cannot name every person that she loved, but you know who you are .
She's not gone - she's just gone on. Until we meet again, we will close with her famous saying. Love you, More .
Homegoing services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, February 25, 2022 at Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home in St. Albans with her Pastor Shelly Bausley officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park also in St Albans. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., and the funeral will start at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pilgrim Home Missionary Baptist Church Women's Ministry. On Line Condolences can be left at www.casdorphandcurry.com.