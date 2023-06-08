Thank you for Reading.

Deanna Regina Hensley
Today, June 5, 2023, our Mom, MaMa, and great MaMa Dee, DEANNA REGINA (FRALEY) HENSLEY, 83, of Nitro, WV, entered into eternal rest at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston, WV. She fought a valiant fight with pulmonary fibrosis for more than ten years. Her loving family surrounded her as she was released from that dreaded disease.

Dee was born and raised in Altoona, PA to Josephine (Jo) Regina (Mills) Haller and Orville (Fritz) Richard Fraley on 9/9/1939. She was a member of the 1957 Class of Altoona Area High School where she made many lifelong friendships. In 1971, Dee moved with her family to St. Albans, WV. She went to work for the State of WV, eventually working with the Department of Natural Resources, Water Division. Precious friendships began there, and continued during her retirement after thirty years in 2001. Two of those dear friends preceded her in death.

