Deanna Regina Hensley

Today, June 5, 2023, our Mom, MaMa, and great MaMa Dee, DEANNA REGINA (FRALEY) HENSLEY, 83, of Nitro, WV, entered into eternal rest at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston, WV. She fought a valiant fight with pulmonary fibrosis for more than ten years. Her loving family surrounded her as she was released from that dreaded disease.
Dee was born and raised in Altoona, PA to Josephine (Jo) Regina (Mills) Haller and Orville (Fritz) Richard Fraley on 9/9/1939. She was a member of the 1957 Class of Altoona Area High School where she made many lifelong friendships. In 1971, Dee moved with her family to St. Albans, WV. She went to work for the State of WV, eventually working with the Department of Natural Resources, Water Division. Precious friendships began there, and continued during her retirement after thirty years in 2001. Two of those dear friends preceded her in death.
Her cross stitch pieces are works of art. One piece, of which she was very proud, won "Best of Show" at the WV State Fair. Mom also loved to dance. She taught her favorite dance, the jitterbug, to each of us from the time we could walk. One of our favorite memories of her is dancing the jitterbug with her sister at her granddaughter Michelle's wedding reception. They were the hit of the party! Dee was also quite proud of the "Three Things I Never Had," A cup of coffee, A beer, or A cigarette.
Preceding her in death were her parents, step-brother, Eddie Haller, great-grandson, Isaiah Coldwell, and dear friends Sandy Tucker and Madge Hill.
The true loves of Dee's life were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. One could never talk to Mom for more than five minutes before she was telling stories or showing pictures.
Those of us left to treasure her memory are: her children, Kim Regina Coldwell Casdorph (Roger) of Scott Depot, Doug Coldwell and Dana Coldwell Parsons of St. Albans, Steven Coldwell (Ashley) of St. Albans, grandson whom she raised, grandchildren, Doug J. Coldwell (April) of St. Albans, Michael Coldwell (Ashley) of Charleston, Michelle Hall Spain (Allen) of Tega Cay, SC, Timothy Hall (Briana) of Durham, NC, Chris Eggleton of Huntington, great grandchildren, Zachary Richards, Doug (Jr), Caleb and Chase Coldwell, Kaleigh Coldwell, Mariah Coldwell, Luke, Cole, Logan and Andrew Spain and Rachel Hall. She also leaves behind her sister, June Persun of Altoona, PA, step-sister, Carol Black of Claysburg, PA, step-brother Brian Haller of Grassflat, PA and step-sister-in-law, Barbara Haller of Camp Hill, PA.
The family is grateful to the staff at Hubbard Hospice House West for their kind and gentle care to Mom.
To honor her wishes, there will be a private family burial at Cunningham Cemetery in St. Albans.
Cooke Funeral Home in Nitro will provide arrangements.