DEANNA STARKS WILLIAMS passed away at her home in Merritt Island, Florida on May 27th, 2023. She is survived by her husband of fifty-one years R. Daniel Williams; her son Alexander Williams and his wife Dawn and their children Nate and Claire of Littleton, Colorado and several nieces in Columbus, Ohio and a nephew in Titusville, Florida. Further, Deanna is survived by her friend from grade school and life-long sisters in spirit, Diane (Portz) Cunningham of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Charles (Red) Starks; her brothers Richard Knight and his wife Sylvia, Lee McFadden and her sister Jeannine Starks Humphrey. Deanna graduated from Nitro High School in 1967 and later attended Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Louisiana. She was always involved and supportive in her son's Catholic education from Beckley, West Virginia through Reno, Nevada. Deanna lived throughout the U.S. (Beckley, WV; Baton Rouge, LA; New Orleans, LA; Elko, NV; Reno, NV; Denver, CO; Billing, MT; Brandon, VT and Cary, NC) as her husband pursued a career in accounting/finance. Getting to know the people and local cultures of these areas was a constant source of enjoyment for her. Deanna was a talented writer, and her letters were a wellspring of fascination and enjoyment to numerous family members and friends. Additionally, her life-long pursuit of photography left hundreds of beautiful pictures from numerous travels. Deanna's philosophy on clothes and particularly shoes was best reflected in the aphorism "If the shoe fits, buy it in every color". Deanna volunteered for Hospice in Billing, MT and Merritt Island, FL. She had the unique talent to draw people out, actively listen and care about their lives. She will be missed by her family and friends for this and her many other talents and love.