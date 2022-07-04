DEANNA SUE JARRETT CLONCH, 78, of Belva, WV passed away on July 1, 2022, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston, WV. Deanna was born on January 12, 1944, in McDunn, WV. She was the daughter of Hazel and Delmar Jarrett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Franklin Jarrett.
Deanna was a Registered Nurse and worked at Montgomery General Hospital until she retired. She was a member of Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Dixie, WV. She was a Christian and very active in church.
Survivors include her husband, Hugh R. Clonch; children, Rod (Laura) of Dixie, Scott (Lisa) of Charleston and Monica (Nick) Belmont of Summersville; sisters, Sharon Faber of Vienna, VA and Penny (Barry) Ranson of Bridgeport, WV; grandchildren, Kristen Clonch, Harrison (Katie) Clonch, Lilli Clonch, Madi Clonch, Erica (Devon) Anderson, Grace Clonch (engaged to Brett Murray), Ryan Belmont, Kate Belmont and Holly Belmont; great-grandchildren, Kalyn, Sophia and Alex Clonch.
She had many nieces and nephews that live in several different states and whom she loved very much.
Services will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Dixie. Friends are invited to visit at 11 a.m., with the funeral following at 12 p.m. She will then be laid to rest at Huse Memorial Cemetery in Fayetteville, WV.
Special thanks to Pastor Shane Wynn and the nurse and doctors at CAMC Memorial and Montgomery General.