DEANNA TAYLOR, of Nitro, WV, loving Mother, Grandmother and Sister, passed away at the age of 61, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a short illness.
Deanna was born on August 25, 1958 in Charleston, WV to Herman and Mary Bowe. She was a 1976 graduate of DuPont High School in Belle, WV and attended Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston) and WV State College (now WVSU).
She was a very gifted musician and began to display her musical talent early in life, playing for church services at the young age of three. She served as the Organist at Cross Lanes United Methodist for over 40 years. Deanna was very active with the Charleston Light Opera Guild and served as accompanist circa 1970-1990's. Deanna often performed for dignitary events in the Charleston area, including a former Governor's wedding reception, former Presidential rally reception events as well as performing with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. She also provided dinner music at various restaurants and country clubs in the greater Charleston area. Deanna's first job was in pipe organ building, tuning, repair, and general upkeep. Her first assignment with Kanawha Organ Works was apprenticing in the building of the Pipe Organ that she would play at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church. Deanna also served as Administrative Assistant Sr, Education Department at WVSU from 2001- 2016.
She is survived by her son Alan (Janna), two grandchildren William and Rohne all of Lexington, KY; brother, James Bowe; and sister, Joanna Salyers, both of Charleston, WV. Deanna was preceded in death by both of her parents. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her dear friends Jerre Watkins, Jack Pierce and her church family for the love, care and friendship shown to Deanna.
There will be a small private memorial service for immediate family on August 14, which will be made available on-line for a short time, beginning August 16, on her church's website - https://crosslanesumc.org for everyone to attend.
In lieu of flowers, Deanna's family asks that you make a donation in her honor to her church: Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Dr. Cross Lanes, WV 25313.