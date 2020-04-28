Deanna West Selvaggio

DEANNA WEST SELVAGGIO, 57 of Gallipolis, OH formerly of Ronda, died April 24, 2020. Due to the Pandemic services will be private and burial will be in Marmet Cemetery. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.

