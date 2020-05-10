DEBBIE LYNN PRICE, 64, of Foster, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She was born in New York on August 26, 1955.
Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Stiles, and her beloved son, Jason Price.
She was a graduate of Scott High School, class of 1973, and a thirty-year employee of Joseph Atkins, DDS. Debbie was a very caring person who was known for her infectious laugh, and beautiful smile. She will be greatly missed by all.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kenneth Price Jr.; daughter, Shawnda Cooper; and granddaughter, Kendal Cooper, all of Foster. She is also survived by four brothers, John Stiles of Alabama, Ricky Stiles of Columbus, Georgia, Larry Stiles of Yawkey and Billy Stiles of Charleston; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 11, at the Gunnoe Cemetery at Foster, with Chuck Ballard and Mark Wheatley officiating.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.