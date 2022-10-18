Debbie Lynn Wilt

DEBBIE LYNN GIBSON WILT, 50 of Leon, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her parents home in Goldtown following an extended illness.
She was born December 5, 1971 in Charleston, daughter of Roy and Dianna Anderson Gibson. She worked in the Medical Field most of her life and served as an EMT for the Jackson County EMS. She also worked in the Tax Department for Jackson County. Debbie loved gardening, canning and going camping, but her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Roy and Dianna Gibson, she is survived by her husband, Mark Wilt; daughter, Heather Teel; son Michael Teel and his fiancée Caitlyn; sister Michele Sias; granddaughter Tinley Teel; niece Olivia Sias and nephews Brandon and Braden Sias.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Pete and Shirley Bryant and infant grandson Kenneth Matthew Teel.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday October 20, at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial will be in the Bryant Cemetery, Yawkey, WV. A time of visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Dr Dave and Dr. Soley for the care and support for Debbie during her illness. They also want to thank everyone at the Cancer Center for their kindness and support during very difficult times for Debbie.