Thank you for Reading.

Debbie Lynn Wilt
SYSTEM

DEBBIE LYNN GIBSON WILT, 50 of Leon, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her parents home in Goldtown following an extended illness.

She was born December 5, 1971 in Charleston, daughter of Roy and Dianna Anderson Gibson. She worked in the Medical Field most of her life and served as an EMT for the Jackson County EMS. She also worked in the Tax Department for Jackson County. Debbie loved gardening, canning and going camping, but her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.

Tags

Recommended for you