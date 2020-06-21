DEBBIE PROCTOR-TAYLOR, 67, passed away on May 31, 2020, with her close friend, Cathy, beside her. Debbie was taken way to soon from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. Preceding Debbie in death were her father, Denzil Proctor; mother, Mona Lee Kinison; and brother, Danny Proctor. Debbie leaves behind two nieces, four great nieces, cousins and friends. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Kennedy Cemetery, Sanderson, with Bill Burdette officiating.
Funerals for Sunday, June 21, 2020
Estep, Arvel - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Pasqualucci, Tony - 2 p.m., procession to leave John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.