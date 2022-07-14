Thank you for Reading.

Debby A. Parsons
SYSTEM

DEBBY A. PARSONS, 66, of St. Albans, passed away June 24, 2022

She was raised in Spring Hill and was retired from the Rite-Aid Distribution Center in Poca. Debby was a licensed barber, an accomplished quilter, loved to refinish furniture, and loved all dogs.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons; Danny Parsons (Tara) and David Parsons, two grandsons; Logan and Carter Parsons, brother Wayne Hunley, and sister Pam Abbott.

A Memorial Celebration of Debby's life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, beginning at 2 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th Street, Nitro, WV.

To honor Debby's memory, the family asks that all you do is be kind to all animals, but especially to dogs.

You may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com

Tags

Recommended for you