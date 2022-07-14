Debby A. Parsons Jul 14, 2022 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEBBY A. PARSONS, 66, of St. Albans, passed away June 24, 2022She was raised in Spring Hill and was retired from the Rite-Aid Distribution Center in Poca. Debby was a licensed barber, an accomplished quilter, loved to refinish furniture, and loved all dogs.Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons; Danny Parsons (Tara) and David Parsons, two grandsons; Logan and Carter Parsons, brother Wayne Hunley, and sister Pam Abbott.A Memorial Celebration of Debby's life will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, beginning at 2 p.m., at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th Street, Nitro, WV.To honor Debby's memory, the family asks that all you do is be kind to all animals, but especially to dogs.You may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Debby A. Parsons Wayne Hunley Pam Abbott Memorial Celebration Logan David Parsons Recommended for you Local Spotlight Thomas Arnold Cutlip Blank Michael Handley Doss Blank Margaret Elizabeth Lake Mary Catherine (Clark) Call Blank Mary Catherine Call Blank Sharon Joyce “Shug” Lykins Blank Franklin D. “Frank” Bellomy Blank Kelli Lee Boggess Harrison Blank Eddy Ray “Fast Eddy” Peyton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 14, 2022 Daily Mail WV Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America House calls: Medical centers increase telemedicine service outreach Steamboat dreams: An interview with Capt. Don Sanders Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist