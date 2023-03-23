Thank you for Reading.

Debi Gibson-Arthur
SYSTEM

DEBI GIBSON-ARTHUR, age 59, passed away on Monday March 20, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

She was born November 13, 1963 in South Charleston, daughter of the late Haymer and Helen Gibson. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Bill Gibson and sister Wanda Gibson.

Tags

Recommended for you