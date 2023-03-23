DEBI GIBSON-ARTHUR, age 59, passed away on Monday March 20, 2023 at CAMC Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.
She was born November 13, 1963 in South Charleston, daughter of the late Haymer and Helen Gibson. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Bill Gibson and sister Wanda Gibson.
She was a 1982 graduate of St. Albans High School, she earned her nursing degree from the University of Charleston in 1985, she graduated from CAMC Nursing School of Anesthesia in 1995, and she then obtained her Master's in Science of Management (MSM) from West Virginia College of Graduate Studies in 1997. She became the Lead Nurse Anesthetist in 2007 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Debi is survived by her husband, Scott; daughter, Jilli Arthur; sister, Barbara Criner (Dayton); brother, Ray Thevenin; mother-in-law, Mary Lou Arthur, sister-in-law, Angela Sue Arthur; her many friends and colleagues at CAMC Memorial Hospital, and the many pets that she rescued and kept.
Debi enjoyed spending time with family, helping others, rescuing animals, gardening, and decorating for holidays, especially Halloween.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Samantha Arrington (her best friend) for being by Debi's bedside whenever needed and helping Scott with medical decisions; to her friends who stayed by her bedside during her final hours; and the rest of her CAMC family; and finally, to the doctors and nursing staff that provided excellent care to Debi.
A Service to honor Debi's life will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday March 24, 2023 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until service time.